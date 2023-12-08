SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justin Dee Adams, 49, of West Jordan, Utah, was sentenced to 17 months in prison and 12 months of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting, and impeding certain officers on Aug. 23, 2023.

On the day of the breach, Adams, a licensed gun dealer, headed from Utah to Washington, D.C., with two others. Their goal, according to court documents, was to protest Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Adams posted a photo online showing him and two other men standing in front of a vehicle along with text that said he was ‘starting the road trip’ and ‘driving out to DC to smack a couple politicians around [emoji] … maybe,” a release states.

After a rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, Adams reportedly marched to the Capitol building, joining a “mob of rioters” on the Upper West Plaza. Officials said Adams was captured on body-worn camera video multiple times.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Adams headed toward a line of police officers who were trying to keep the mob from moving further into the restricted area of the Capitol. According to court documents, he intentionally pushed into the officers, and was pushed back several feet.

Adams then charged at the police line, attacking the officers who pushed him back, striking one officer twice in the head. “One of the blows hit the officer in the face mask, and the second blow hit the officer in the face underneath the mask,” the release states.

As the hostility grew, Adams reportedly began yelling, “Push me again! Push me again!” Other rioters then tried to hold Adams back from rushing the officers again.

After several minutes, Adams reportedly picked up a pair of handcuffs that an officer had dropped, handed them to an officer, and told a different officer to go to “higher ground.” Shortly after, Adams began trying to disconnect a bicycle rack link that was being used by police as a barricade.

Along with another rioter, Adams then grabbed the barrier and was able to pull it away from the police line. This reportedly created a gap that the crowd was able to then surge, “flooding into the West Plaza of the Capitol,” the release states.

The police line crumbled in multiple places, officials said, and a “general retreat” was called. Many of these rioters subsequently entered the Capitol building.

Adams later wrote, “We safely made it out of Washington DC before the lockdown, and before the gunfire of the capitol police. Got a little roughed up but the politicians are no longer meeting the standards We the People require our elected officials to meet. Great times are coming, but difficulty will be required before,” according to the Dept. of Justice.

He was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022, in Utah, and is now sentenced on the charges mentioned above.