Nejourde Meacham, as shown by U.S. Department of Justice evidence as being present for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Another Utahn has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nejourde Meacham, 21, was charged in federal court on July 14 with:

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Nejourde Meacham is the nephew of Odin Meacham, who was arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection in May 2023, according to the DOJ. Court documents state that the Meachams traveled to Washington D.C., but were separated during the insurrection. Nejourde Meacham told investigators that he did not enter the Capitol building, but rather was “swept forward by the crowd and separated from Odin for about an hour.”

Court documents place Nejourde Meacham on the “northwest steps of the U.S. Capitol” shortly after the initial breach of the Capitol building. Footage obtained by investigators allegedly shows Nejourde Meacham entering the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing doors, carrying a “TRUMP 2020” flag. Screenshots from Video also allegedly show him walking around the Crypt and the Upper West Terrace.

Court documents state Odin Meacham attempted to pull a bike rack away from officers attempting to “hold the line” at the doors to the Capitol. Odin Meacham also allegedly picked up a metal pole from the ground and threw it at an officer. He also allegedly yelled “Lean in!” to the crowd, waving them onward in “an attempt to galvanize the crowd to overwhelm the officers.” He is also accused of grabbing an officer’s baton and attempting to take it.

Over 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection, according to the DOJ. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.