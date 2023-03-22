WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (ABC4) — A Utahn was bitten by a shark while he was swimming in Anaehoomalu Bay in Hawaii last Sunday, according to the Hawaii Dept. of Land and Resources.

On Sunday, March 19, a 62-year-old man from Utah was reportedly swimming about 200 yards offshore when a shark bit his left hand. The shark also bit his left knee from behind as he was trying to get away, officials say.

The Hawaii County Fire Department transported him to the North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in an unknown condition. Officials say they are not releasing the man’s identity and the extent of his injuries as per established protocols.

The beach was closed for the remainder of the day following the incident, and “Shark Sighted” signs were put up around the beach.

The warning signs were taken down on Monday, March 20, after a helicopter flyover confirmed there were no sharks in the nearby water.