SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – They knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time the officer accused of murder had his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Healthcare workers here in Utah observed with their colleagues nationwide White Coats for Black Lives.

Organizers said the initiative was to provide a silent reflective moment on the health crisis of systemic racism.

Health officials have noted, people don’t think about it, but the health issue is a big one to solve. Black citizens get sick and die much younger than their white peers. It is a part of the crisis of systemic racism in the country. Many agree there can be a lot done to fight the injustices.

Here are the pictures of some of Utah’s healthcare workers observing the moment.

