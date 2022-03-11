(ABC4) – On the evening of March 10, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill stood with a group of 92 other criminal justice leaders from across the nation filed an amicus brief in the 353 District Court of Texas in the case of Jane Doe vs. Greg Abbott.

In short, an amicus brief is a legal brief where someone outside of a court case offers the court information or insight relevant to the case.

As stated in the official press release, this amicus brief supports efforts to block the State of Texas from prosecuting and criminalizing parents who seek gender-affirming care for their transgender children.

For those who aren’t familiar with this term, gender-affirming care is essentially a resource for transgender individuals to assist them in defining and exploring their gender identity.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s instruction to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service (DFPS) to investigate and potentially prosecute these parents for child abuse is expected to be extremely detrimental to this already vulnerable community.

Gill spoke out regarding his decision to take action against Abbott, saying, “We cannot allow our justice system to be weaponized to further erode the public trust. The prosecution of parents seeking care for their kids is beyond the pale and would do nothing but divide communities. Parents and children should not fear state action for a simple doctor’s visit. I am optimistic and applaud the courage of Governor Spencer Cox for his promise to veto the Transgender Youth Sports Ban passed in the last minute by the Utah Legislature. Utah is not Texas, our values of acceptance, compassion, and understanding should guide our public policy, not fear. We should not criminalize private health decisions between a doctor and patient.”

In their brief, the signatories of the amicus emphasized the impact Abbott’s actions will have, writing, “By singling out families with transgender children for government interference and opening the door to intrusions into the privacy of deeply personal medical care, while also triggering potential family separation and even prosecution based on clinically recommended treatment, Governor Abbott, Commissioner Masters, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have profoundly threatened both public trust and the well-being of these children and their loved ones. Mandates and policies such as these create troubling and destructive barriers between members of vulnerable communities and law enforcement and will only increase the risk of victimization, abuse, and violence these individuals face.”