SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is leading a coalition of 26 attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden and congressional leaders urging the federal government to “prioritize and provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Israel after the October 7th terrorist attacks by Hamas.”

The letter was sent on Nov. 14 and implored the federal government to come together and support the Jewish people as they have in the past.

“The atrocities in Israel from a month ago prove, yet again, and perhaps more so than at any time since WWII, that the United States of America must stand with unwavering, unbending, and unrelenting support for the Jewish people during their great time of need. Israel must be supported through her efforts to protect herself from terror, and our nation must lead by example to show the world that America will not leave Israel’s side until this war is completed and her citizens can live in peace,” the letter states.

General Reyes issued a personal statement in a press release, regarding the letter, emphasizing his feelings about the tragedies in Israel.

My heart is broken by the horrific tragedies that Israel experienced last month. Israel is one of America’s greatest allies, and we must ensure that they have the full support of our government as they protect their homeland from terror and genocide. I pray for peace in Israel and for the end of this conflict. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

The letter further states that Israel has the right to exist in peace and defend itself from attacks.

“We understand there are complex geopolitical interests underlying longstanding tensions in the area, but the threats to Israel are existential as she is surrounded by enemies, some of whom openly advocate for her eradication and that of her people,” the letter reads in part. “Israel absolutely has a right to exist and must be able to defend herself. Israel’s military response has been understandably aggressive. We believe she is rightfully targeting Hamas leaders and facilities while trying to minimize civilian casualties with efforts like 4-hour pauses.”

Attorneys general of the States of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming signed the letter along with Reyes.

The letter can be read in its entirety here.