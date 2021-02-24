The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (ABC4) – The U.S. Postal Service will be receiving new U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles.

The USPS announced Tuesday that they have awarded a 10-year, $482 million contract to Oshkosh Defense, a Wisconsin-based company that has built numerous vehicles for the U.S. military.

The investment is reportedly part of a “soon-to-be-released 10-year plan to transform USPS into the preferred delivery service provider for the American public.”

Under the contract, USPS says Oshkosh Defense will finalize the production design of the Next Generation Delivery Vehilce – a purpose-built, right-hand-drive vehicle for mail and package delivery. Oshkosh Defense will also assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over 10 years.

Here are photos of the proposed design from the USPS:

USPS says the vehicles will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies.

This initial investment includes plant tooling and build-out for the U.S. manufacturing facility where final vehicle assembly will occur, according to USPS.

The new vehicles will “drive the most dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet in three decades.”

According to USPS, the first new vehicles are estimated to appear on routes in 2023.

SLIDESHOW: A look at some of the current vehicles used by USPS

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow,” says Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. “The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.”

The vehicles will reportedly include air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, and some of the most advanced vehicle technology — including 360-degree cameras, advanced braking, and traction control, air bags, a front- and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning, and automatic braking. The vehicles will also have increased cargo capacity to maximize efficiency and better accommodate higher package volumes stemming from the growth of eCommerce.

“Our fleet modernization also reflects the Postal Service’s commitment to a more environmentally sustainable mix of vehicles,” DeJoy says. “Because we operate one of the largest civilian government fleets in the world, we are committed to pursuing near-term and long-term opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment.”