U.S. National Parks are offering five days of free entry in 2022

(ABC4) – The National Park Service has announced five free admission days in 2022 for parkgoers.

In a press release, the NPS says they are encouraging the discovery and visitation of the country’s National Parks by waiving entrance fees.

Although most national parks do not have entrance fees at all, nearly 110 out of 400 have admission fees that range from $5 to $35 for children and adults.

“Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe, and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites.”

The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours in the parks.

The free entrance dates for 2022 are: