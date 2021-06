US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women

FILE – This May 20, 2010, file photo shows Maya Angelou at her home in Winston-Salem, N.C. The relatively uncontroversial step of naming a post office took an odd turn in the House as nine Republicans balked at putting Angelou’s name on the building. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

(AP) – Poet and author Maya Angelou, America’s first woman in space, and a revered Cherokee Nation leader are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.

The new four-year American Women Quarters Program celebrates women’s accomplishments and contributions to the United States’ development and history, according to the U.S. Mint.

Under the program, the mint will issue up to five new designs each year from 2022 to 2025. Honorees will be from a variety of fields and from ethnically, racially and geographically diverse backgrounds, the mint says.

SLIDESHOW: American Women to appear on the first round of quarters

FILE – This May 20, 2010, file photo shows Maya Angelou at her home in Winston-Salem, N.C. The relatively uncontroversial step of naming a post office took an odd turn in the House as nine Republicans balked at putting Angelou’s name on the building. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

FILE – In this July 19, 1985, file photo, Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected chief of the Cherokee Nation, poses in front of the tribal emblem at the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. The U.S. Mint says Mankiller will be among the first five women honored in the new American Women Quarters Program, which starts in 2022 and continues until 2025. (AP Photo, File)

Adelina Otero-Warren (Library of Congress)

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 15 **FILE**Former astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, speaks during a media briefing in her current role as a member of the Columbia Accident Investigation Board April 29, 2003, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Anna May Wong, one of the first Chinese-American actresses is shown on Jan. 22, 1946. Her first motion picture appearance in 1922 was “Chinese Parrot.” Location is not given. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

Those chosen for the first year are:

— Angelou, celebrated poet and memoirist

— Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief

— Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement

— Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space

— Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Mankiller’s husband, Charlie Soap, expressed gratitude for Mankiller’s inclusion in the program, saying her influence and leadership made her a fitting choice.

Mankiller became one of the United States’ most visible Native American leaders during her 10 years as chief of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, from 1985 to 1995. She died in 2010.

“We thank the U.S. Mint for recognizing Wilma and the other recipients for such an honor,” Soap told Indian Country Today. “Wilma was a humble, spiritual, great leader whose leadership was not only for Cherokee people but for all women and races. The real value of this coin is the inspiration it brings to Indian people and women everywhere.”