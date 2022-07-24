PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. marshal and a suspect in a killing were shot Sunday as officers tried to arrest the man at a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sad in a statement.

The marshal was entering the home with other officers to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado around 9:15 a.m. when Murgado fired at police, state agents said.

Officers fired back and Murgado was hit several times, investigators said.

Murgado was wanted in relation to a killing in Pike County.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.