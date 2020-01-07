UNLV basketball player sets up GoFundMe, pledges donations for Australian bush fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Deadly bush fires in Australia are intensifying, and efforts are underway around the world to help fire victims, including in Las Vegas.

UNLV basketball player, Jonah Antonio, is from Australia and says he is heartbroken to see his homeland burn.

To help, Antonio has set up a GoFundMe and also says he will donate $5 for every three-pointer he makes in conference play.

Click here to donate.

All the donations will be going to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Authorities say the early and devastating wildfire season has now killed 23 people. Officials also believe thousands of koalas have died as the fires rage on.

