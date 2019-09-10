University of Tennessee selling T-shirt with bullied Florida boy’s original, homemade design

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A boy in Florida who not only inspired Vol Nation to rally support after his teacher posted about his being bullied for his homemade Vols shirt – has now inspired an actual T-shirt based on his original design.

Elementary school teacher in Tallahassee, Fla., Laura Synder, posted a photo of a student’s homemade Vols shirt with a story about his creativity; and how he was bullied for making a homemade shirt with a hand-drawn UT logo on a piece of paper, taped to his orange-colored shirt for the school’s College Colors Week.

9/6/19 – UT really outdid themselves🧡!! I was so excited to surprise my student today!! I’m not even sure I can put… Posted by Laura Snyder on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The post went viral, prompting Vol Nation to step in and give the boy a gift he’ll likely always remember – a Volunteer Proud Pack, full of Vols gear galore.

Snyder said Friday that he was thrilled.

“My student was so excited to get the UT care package today! He wore his jersey, hat, and a big smile all day!”

The shirt, which has a screen print of his original scribble, can currently be pre-ordered for a late September delivery.

A portion of the proceeds from the shirt sales will go toward Stomp Out Bullying.