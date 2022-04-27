(ABC4) – This summer, United Airlines is expecting a boom in travel as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the U.S. and the world.

According to PR Newswire, the airline recently announced that its route network this summer will be more than 25% larger than it was in 2019.

To make the most of the expanded travel opportunities that summertime brings, United will be adding new nonstop transatlantic flights to the U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France, Jordan, Norway, Portugal, and Spain. With these new additions, United will now be the only North American carrier to fly to its new destinations in Jordan, Norway, Portugal, and Spain.

This transatlantic expansion is said to be the largest in the airline’s history. In short, United will kick things off by launching or resuming 30 transatlantic flights from mid-April through early June.

New nonstop destinations to be offered by United and no other North American airline include Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands. Along with these destinations, United will also add London, Milan, Zurich, Munich and Nice to its list of offerings.

“With this expansion, United will serve more transatlantic destinations than every other U.S. carrier combined and will be the largest airline across the Atlantic for the first time in history,” officials say.

“We have long anticipated a strong demand recovery, evidenced by our large, strategic expansion in Europe, and with these new flights, we’re proud to offer our customers more options and access than ever before,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United. “United continues to leverage its leading global network in new and exciting ways to help our customers make meaningful memories and experience new cultures around the world.”