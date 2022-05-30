SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fewer people applied for unemployment benefits during the week of May 23, making application numbers now near historic lows.

This numbers signal a tight U.S. labor market.

Initial jobless claims fell to 210,000 from the previous week’s 218,000, and claims remain near the lowest level in 52 years.

Additionally, the U.S. saw an added 428,000 jobs in April, defying inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Employers have reportedly added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months.

The Labor Department shows that April’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century.

The economy now has, on average, two available jobs for every unemployed person.

That figure is the highest such proportion on record.