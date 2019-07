FILE – This June 12, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on a phone in New York. Ride-hailing service Uber announced on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 it has acquired its Mideast competitor Careem for $3.1 billion, making it the largest-ever technology purchase in the region. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Uber will now show you where you can hop on a bike or scooter.

The ride sharing company is adapting with the popularity of e-scooters and other eco-friendly transportation options. The app will show its line of rentable e-bikes and e-scooters on the home screen beginning Monday in Atlanta and San Diego.

If the test is successful, the feature will be rolled out in other cities in the months ahead.