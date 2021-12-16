Uber Eats sends first food delivery to outer space

In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(ABC4) – What does an astronaut do when they get hungry in space? Order Uber Eats!

Three days ago, Uber announced their first-ever food delivery to outer space and made history as the first delivery platform to send food to the International Space Station.

Uber Eats teamed up with a Japanese entrepreneur and delivery superfan, Yusaku Maezawa, to deliver the goods to outer space.

Maezawa hand-delivered ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes to the astronauts at the International Space Station as part of his 12-day orbit.

The dishes included boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoot, and braised pork.

The delivery was made on Dec. 11 at 9:40 a.m. EST, with Maezawa traveling 248 miles and 8 hours and 34 minutes.

Aside from adding space miles to their queue, Uber Eats is also offering $10 off $20 or more orders to the first 24,800 people who use the promo code SPACEFOOD to celebrate the milestone.

The promo will be available from December 13-19.