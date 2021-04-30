U.S. to restrict travel from India over COVID-19

All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen flying to Paris CDG airport in France in the blue sky over Europe at 40.000 feet leaving the chemtrails or contrails behind, a vapor condensation formation when seen as a white line behind the overfly airplane. The newly made modern and advanced in technology vehicle, built in March 2020 in the USA, long haul overflying airplane is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner passenger plane with the registration JA928A, powered by 2x RR jet engines. ALL NIPPON ANA NH also known as Zennikk ( in Japanese ) is the largest airline in Japan with Hub base in Tokyo Narita and Tokyo Haneda. The airline is member of Star Alliance aviation group. The world passenger traffic declined during the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic era with the industry struggling to survive. Eindhoven, Netherlands on November 28, 2020 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden’s administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India,” she said.

With 386,452 new cases, India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States.

The Health Ministry on Friday also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.