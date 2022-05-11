UTAH (ABC4) – The Senate will vote Wednesday on a measure to codify abortion rights into federal law.

The push from Democrats comes in response to the leak of the court’s draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.

Republicans are expected to filibuster the bill if Democrats can’t find 60 votes, which at this point seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, some states are preparing for an influx of patients should the high court strike Roe v. Wade down.

Here in Utah, Gov. Cox says he’s been pro-life his whole life and stands by Utah’s Trigger Law.