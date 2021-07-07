U.S.S. Omaha UFO lights video adds to body of evidence

MYSTERY WIRE — The Pentagon has yet to confirm the legitimacy of a newly-released UFO video recorded by the U.S. Navy during a bizarre wave of sightings off the Pacific coast.

The video shows unknown objects hovering above the U.S.S. Omaha in July 2019, and the footage is only part of the evidence collected by the Department of Defense.

The video of at least two objects is sometimes shaky, recorded on a handheld camera, at night from the deck of a warship as it sliced through the Pacific Ocean 100 miles off-shore.

By itself, the video is far from conclusive. But the odd, unidentified lights that positioned themselves above and around the U.S.S. Omaha in July 2019 represents one of the best-documented UFO cases ever.

More than six minutes of this night sky video was recorded by the Omaha’s VIPR team, an on-board intelligence unit tasked with visually documenting significant events.

But the lights are not the only evidence.

“What’s important about it is that you see lights in the sky,” Investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell said. “Sure, okay. But it’s the origin of this, the provenance of it, the information that goes with it. We don’t know whose they were. And it’s not that they had like super extreme performance, it was that they were brazen.”

Corbell released snippets of the video several days ago. Materials released previously paint a more complete picture of the events during that period. The U.S.S Omaha and at least 8 other Navy ships in the same area were surrounded, sometimes swarmed, by as many as 100 unknown objects over several days.

On the Omaha’s thermal imaging sensors, the crew observed a large sphere that mirrored the ship’s course for more than an hour.

Another image, captured by the same VIPR team, shows the radar system detected multiple objects, as many as 14 at one point, during the same time period.

The video shot from the deck by the same team proves the incident wasn’t a sensor glitch and the objects were real.

“There were a few different colors within the lights that were white was described, but also like a blue and a red. You know, red, white, and blue baby, I wish, I wish these were ours,” Corbell said. “Which by the way, that’s been completely ruled out by our own military investigations through the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Pentagon, the Department of Defense. These are not ours, we don’t know where they launched from, we don’t know where they went to. None of them were captured. We don’t know whose they were.”

A nine-page report made public by the Pentagon contains few specifics about individual UFO encounters. The report includes incidents starting in 2004, the year when Naval aviators encountered the famous Tic Tac UFO in the same general area as the Omaha incidents.

The UAP Task Force produced a classified briefing presentation that included multiple visuals of UFOs, including slides that revealed a freeze-frame of the U.S.S. Omaha sphere, and more exotic pyramids that buzzed the U.S.S. Russell at the same time.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who secured millions of dollars for a UFO research program years ago that led to the creation of the UAP Task Force, thinks the evidence is now overwhelming that Congress should fund a permanent investigation of these unknowns.

“People said they saw something,” Sen. Reid told Mystery Wire. “Well, a lot of people discounted that till they looked at their sonar, their radar, and other ways of capturing pictures. And they certainly determined that it was something out there wasn’t some imagination of some seamen.”

Although the Pentagon confirmed the earlier videos including the FLIR video of the sphere and the radar footage of multiple objects around the Omaha as genuine, a spokesperson says she “can’t” confirm the video recorded from the deck of the Omaha.

Corbell thinks that needs to change. “The Pentagon now has this footage, it should be an easy thing for them to corroborate, being honest to the American public, that this is indeed filmed by Navy personnel from the deck of the USS Omaha, and that it is involved in the case that is still being investigated. Because the objects that swarmed our Navy ships are still to this day unidentified.”

You can read the transcript of George Knapp’s interview with Jeremy Corbell below.

George Knapp

Okay, Jeremy, here we are, again, time for another release. July 2019, off the coast of Southern California, we’ve learned that there were nine US Navy warships that were surrounded by, swarmed by, put under surveillance by these unknown objects, as many as 100 in total. USS Omaha in particular, was put under observation by these things, whatever they are, wherever they’re from. And there were as many as 14 that surrounded at one point, let’s review what you’ve already released and sort of walk it up to what’s new.



Jeremy Corbell

Sure. So when, regarding this event, the first thing that you and I put out together to the world is the green footage. So it’s the night vision footage, where you see from the deck of the USS Russell, would appear to be triangular in shape from the angle of observation, as it said, in the classified and non classified part of that intelligence report, but they were pyramid in shape. So these are true UFOs. And they were swarming the USS Russell. So that’s the first piece of footage that the public saw regarding these 2019 events of July. That was July 15. There were two big swarms during that month, but that was from the 15th. Then we released together an image and then a set of briefing slides that kind of show another aspect, which is the USS Omaha, and it looked like black and white imagery. And it was you know they were still images. But it was in this briefing slide that again, is contained within a classified document, but is unclassified. So we put that out, and then luck has it, we got the video. So we show the actual video of that UFO transcending and becoming a USO, and appearing to go into the water without destruction. Now, you and I both know, and we have reported that there was a submarine that was sent out to search for wreckage or the vehicle, nothing was found. So the idea is that when it was going on or off radar, which is happening a lot, you know, they may have been going above the scan volume of the radar system or below which is into the water. And so Indeed, it is believed that this was a trans medium vehicle.



George Knapp

So the sphere that you’re talking about that video is shot, somebody is shooting it on a screen inside the CIC of the USS Omaha. It’s a thermal image of this object that followed along with the ship for about an hour. Right?



Jeremy Corbell

Longer than that because check this out. So yes, it is the black and white is FLIR forward looking infrared, it’s a thermal signature. It’s used in a Sapphire system on that particular ship, which is the USS Omaha. So as the VIPR team, the visual intelligence team is collecting only things of interest, right? That’s really important. They only focus their cameras on objects of high interest. So they’re filming on this screen inside the Combat Information Center which is it’s it’s like a skiff, it’s highly restrictive access, but the VIPR team is allowed to be there. In fact they were called in because of how unusual this event is. And the people you know as they call fighting the ship or the people dealing with this aspect of these unknowns causing them to document it so that’s why you see it on a screen. It wasn’t me filming a screen. That was you know the VIPR team filming it and yes so that was the kind of the second big drop because for the first time it shows us this now a very interesting world. You can hear people surprised that they’re talking about it they say, “splash splash.” They don’t mean the object splash the water look this is 11 p.m. at night, this is several miles away and they should be seeing heat plumes, exhaust, tails, rotors, all this stuff and they’re not, this is a spherical object. So they’re so they’re surprised when they say splash, means it descended they believe into the water. Now if that’s the case, or if it had some other type of cloaking device, how would I know? But look, it’s footage in a way like the world had never seen anything like this exactly. So it was so neat to put that out but we weren’t done. Next thing, everybody’s always belly aching about radar data. I was struggling myself. How do you show radar data? It’s inherently classified on these warships. However, the navigation radar system was actually really good at picking up these unidentified swarming the Navy warships. There you go. That was the next drop that we put out. Which was the actual radar screen filmed in the CIC, the Combat Information Center by the VIPR team. And this is why the Pentagon has confirmed all of the footage, because I’m not so sure they had it before you and I started poking around. So look, it’s great.



George Knapp

The radar images had shown that at one point, they had as many as 14 of these unknown spheres surrounding that particular ship, I think the video clips that you released have as many as eight or nine of them, and they’d pop on and off as if they either went up above or below or some kind of cloaking technology that we don’t know about. And that was shot by the same VIPR team in the CIC. They shot the screen, they shot the radar screen. Now, there’s more.



Jeremy Corbell

There is more. Yes. And, you know, I kind of think that holding this back as kind of one of the last pieces is important, because it’s the way that it relates and corroborates. Everybody wants corroborative sensor data, they want corroborative information. Well, I know as well, the Pentagon now has this footage, it should be an easy thing for them to corroborate, being honest to the American public, that this is indeed filmed by Navy personnel from the deck of the USS Omaha, and that it is involved in the case that is still being investigated. Because the objects that swarmed our Navy ships are still to this day unidentified. And we’ll talk more about that. So I’m thinking, well, let’s put this out. It’s like an inky blackness. But there’s lights and you can see as we have said, but now this is proof that these were bright lights, I mean, these objects, it almost appears to have multiple lights on them. There were a few different colors within the lights that was white was described, but also like a blue and a red. You know, red, white and blue baby, I wish, I wish these were ours. So which by the way, that’s been completely ruled out by our own military investigations through the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Pentagon, the Department of Defense, these are not ours, we don’t know where they launched from, we don’t know where they went to. None of them were captured. We don’t know who they were. And it’s not that they had like super extreme performance, it was that they were brazen. And we’re not just talking about 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 14, we’re talking about 50 to upwards of 100 of these simultaneously swarming nine different warships to the best of my knowledge, with a similar fashion, although different shapes with some of them, as we know from the USS Russell, but they were overhead. And some of them, most of the ships experienced one hovering directly above, still, stationary, with the others doing movements around the ships. So this is the new footage and what’s important about it is that you see lights in the sky. Sure, okay. But it’s the origin of this, the provenance of it, the information that goes with it. So now you’ve got what how many forms of data now to this whole, you’ve got night vision, you’ve got thermal, you’ve got radar, you have classified and unclassified briefings, you have now additionally, video footage, just like anybody could take off of a deck of a ship, but this was filmed by the US VIPR team that was on the USS Omaha.



George Knapp

Same team shoots the thermal image off the screen, same team shoots the radar image, then goes up to the deck to get some video recording of what’s in the sky.



Jeremy Corbell

It’s logical, right? You want to get as much data as much sensor data, as much visual data, as much information as you can to pass up the chain of command. However, that process, as we know, is broken so far is broken. And that’s why I hope to become useless to this process. People should not be reaching out to me. Classified or unclassified doesn’t matter, shouldn’t be reaching out to me or feeling that they have to, they all want to work within their own system of the United States military. But if you can’t, you know, pass things up in a way to show the significance. That’s where the frustration comes in. So yes, to answer your question, that’s what the VIPR team’s role is, is things of interest, things of action that could take action. That’s what they’re called in for. And all of this, all of this is from VIPR teams.



George Knapp

Okay, so we’ll roll it right here.