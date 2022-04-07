(ABC4) – The United States Navy is offering an enlistment bonus of $25,000 to anyone who enlists Active Duty before this July.

High-priority jobs can earn up to $35,000 for shipping earlier.

Other bonuses may include having prior experience with the Navy and enlisting with the reserve. Those who choose to do that may earn an additional $20,000.

Those who enlist will be required to ship to Basic Training at Great Lake, Ill. between now and the end of June 2022.

The U.S Navy currently has more than 330,000 active-duty sailors.

Depending on the enlistee’s rating, the enlistment bonus could be as high as $50,000.

To learn more about the bonus or about the Navy, visit here.