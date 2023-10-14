VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) — The 17th edition of the Red Bull Rampage was held yesterday, Oct. 13, in Virgin, Utah.

The “premier big-mountain freeride event,” as Red Bull called it, brought 17 of the world’s top riders to the toughest terrain in the world to showcase the “biggest and baddest tricks, lines, and sends the sport has seen yet,” a press release states.

U.S.A.’s Cam Zinc, 37, took home the title with 95 points.

According to the press release, he was the only athlete to drop fall line into the incredibly steep and consequential “Grandfather drop,” then stuck a 55-foot jump leading into a massive backflip on a 63-foot step-down.

Zinc said that it takes “a lot” for a run to line up, however, his jitters and nervousness switched to competitiveness on his first run.

“I’m glad I reached for the stars and got the win,” he said.

Canada’s Van Steenbergen earned second place after he dropped straight down from the start gate with a caveman drop, the press release states. He reportedly kept the momentum going by throwing a big 360 and a technical flat drop backflip.

U.S.A.’s Carson Storch earned his third-place spot after his run featured a backflip and two 360 spins, according to the press release.

There were several other highlights, including Spanish rider Bienvenido Aguado Alba, who reportedly won three different awards for his massive 70+ foot front flip over the canyon gap: the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award, the T-Mobile People’s Choice Award, and the Kelly McGarry Spirit Award.

“I’ve been thinking about the front flip for the whole year. The speed required is so scary, and that was the big challenge for pulling it off. And it worked — twice,” Bienvenido Aguado Alba said.

Additionally, U.S.A.’s Kyle Strait won the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award after returning to the event and conquering the same line that he injured his back on last year, according to the press release.

Final results:

Cam Zink USA 95.00

Tom Van Steenbergen CAN 89.00

Carson Storch USA 87.00

Brendan Fairclough GBR 86.66

Talus Turk USA 84.00

Kyle Strait USA 83.58

Emil Johansson SWE 82.83

Bienvenido Aguado Alba ESP 79.44

Thomas Genon BEL 77.41

Reed Boggs USA 76.73

DJ Brandt USA 73.51

Alex Volokhov CAN 72.00

Kurt Sorge CAN 69.66

Jaxson Riddle USA 68.00

Adolf Silva ESP 51.33

Szymon Godziek POL 0.00

Clemens Kaudela AUT 0.00