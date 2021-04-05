Two ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ episodes shelved, no longer airing

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Patrick Star (L) and SpongeBob SquarePants attend FAN FEST during the 2016 BET Experience on June 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

(ABC4) – Two episodes of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ will no longer air on Nickelodeon.

One has not aired in years while another, created last year, never aired, according to the New York Times.

One, “Kwarantined Crab,” focuses on a virus storyline in which a health inspector who visits the Krusty Krab – a restaurant in the show – and finds a case of the “clam flu.”

A spokesperson tells the New York Times the episode was never put on the schedule “to be sensitive to the pandemic outbreak last year.”

In the other, “Mid-Life Crustacean,” one character, Mr. Krabs, feels old and asks to join the show’s main characters – SpongeBob and Patrick – “on a wild night out,” according to IMBd. The three break into a woman’s house and take her underwear. The episode was removed from the cable network in 2018 after a “standards review,” according to the New York Times.

These episodes aren’t the first pieces of children entertainment to be pulled from circulation.

A popular graphic novel for children from the “Captain Underpants” series was pulled from libraries and book stores after its publisher announced it “perpetuates passive racism” in late March. In a statement, Scholastic says it halted distribution of the 2010 book “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk,” with the full support of author Dav Pilkey.

“Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism. We are deeply sorry for this serious mistake,” the statement reads. “Scholastic has removed the book from our websites, stopped fulfillment of any orders (domestically or abroad), contacted our retail partners to explain why this book is no longer available, and sought a return of all inventory. We will take steps to inform schools and libraries who may still have this title in circulation of our decision to withdraw it from publication.”

Those responsible for the estate of Dr. Seuss announced six of his books would no longer be published because they contained racist images.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.