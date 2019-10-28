Two people dead, at least 12 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An overnight mass shooting at a Texas A&M Commerce homecoming party has left two people dead and at least 12 others wounded, according to investigators.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning at The Party Venue about 15 miles from campus. According to the Associated Press, more than 750 people were in attendance at the party.

Officials say deputies were responding to a call about too many cars parked along the road when the shooting began.

TAMC confirmed in a statement on its website that four of the injured were students, and that all four were treated in hospitals and released.

The school also said it is making counseling services available to students.

“Dear Lion Family, Last night’s tragedy in Greenville, Texas has touched and saddened our university community. There is a tremendous amount of misinformation revolving around this off-campus event. At this time, we can confirm four of our current students were treated and released from local hospitals. We are currently reaching out to these four affected students. We will continue to monitor this situation. Walk-in counseling services are available to all of our students at the counseling center located on the Commerce campus in the Halladay Student Services Building. Students may also call (903) 886-5145 for counseling services. Our heartfelt sympathies extend to all victims, their families, and friends. Sincerely,

Mark Rudin, President

The party was not an officially school-sanctioned event.

Authorities have not yet identified the gunman or the victims.

Friends and family on Facebook have identified one of the victims as Kevin Berry of Pleasant Grove and have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with his burial expenses.

Berry is from the Pleasant Grove district in Dallas and not from East Texas as originally reported.

Friends and family on Facebook have identified Kevin Berry as one of the victims killed in the shooting. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with burial expenses.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people and that others may have been shot at random.

Officials say they do not have a motive yet.

The shooting took place around midnight Saturday. Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun.

Meeks described “complete chaos” after the shots rang out, with hundreds of people fleeing, including the gunman. The injured included four people who did not have gunshot wounds but who were hurt while fleeing, he said.

The two people killed were both males, Meeks said, but he did not know if they were A&M-Commerce students. He said he believed four or five students may have been among those injured and estimated that most of the people at the party were in their late teens and early 20s. Some of the partygoers were wearing costumes, he said.

Authorities do not believe the gunman was wearing a mask or costume, Hunts County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford. He added that the shooter was dressed in a blue hoodie.

Authorities have not found the gun that was used, Oxford said.

Three people were airlifted from the scene to Plano Medical City Hospital. Those injured in the shooting were from Fort Worth, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Commerce, and Greenville.

Victims have been taken to hospitals in Greenville, Quinlan, Commerce, Plano, and Rowlett.

The Hunt County Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 903-457-2929. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $1,000 and all tips are anonymous.

RELATED CONTENT:

https://www.facebook.com/HuntCountyCrimeStoppers/posts/10156377358990759













Hunt CountyTheft Reports posted video of Sheriff Meek’s press conference on its Facebook page.