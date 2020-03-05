Two arrested in Las Vegas after boy’s body found in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KLAS/KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were arrested in Las Vegas in connection to the death of a boy whose body was found in a vehicle in Texas last month. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Team Fugitive Task Force took Stormy Johnson, 37, in custody on Feb. 29. Corey Trumbull, 31, was apprehended a few days earlier on Feb. 26.

The body of 11-year-old Logan Cline was discovered on Feb. 27.

Johnson faces a murder charge, while Trumbull faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery by strangulation, battery with substantial bodily harm, coercion with force, first-degree battery domestic violence and tampering with evidence, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

The domestic battery charges stem from Trumbull allegedly beating Johnson while they were living out of their truck in Las Vegas along with Stormy Johnson’s 15-year-old daughter who also shares the same last name with the victim in Wichita Falls.

According to an arrest report, on Feb. 26, Johnson told police Trumbull had battered her, which led to the domestic battery charges. They spoke with her after she had exited the couple’s truck and ran across the street to a business in the 3300 block of Glen Avenue.

Police found Trumbull in their truck in a Walgreens parking lot across the street with Johnson’s daughter. Trumbull denied that he and Johnson had any physical violence in the past when officers asked. He also told police she had run away for around three days.

When police asked Trumbull if he noticed any injuries to her before she exited the truck, he said she had a “busted lip” and black eyes.

The report says Johnson was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for multiple injuries, including a broken right shoulder, broken left elbow, broken nose, broken right ankle and bruised eyes.

Johnson told police the couple had been dating for approximately one year before detailing how he beat her on Feb. 24. She said Trumbull wrapped a metal dog chain around her neck and tied a portion of it around the headrest, attempting to keep her from running away again. The report says Trumbull did this while Johnson was driving and would pull on the leash, repeatedly. She told police she parked and that was when Trumbull started punching her with a closed fist and beating her with a red and black pipe or stick.

According to the report, Johnson ran away from Trumbull again on Feb. 26, the day police arrested him. Police found a dog leash and black and red stick or pipe in Trumbull’s truck.

Trumbull told police the couple had been dating for about a year and that they’d recently moved to Las Vegas. He also told them Johnson had been using illicit drugs.

Officers spoke with Johnson’s daughter, who police say appeared to have been coached on her answers to them about her mother’s injuries.

Johnson was arrested for an active full extradition warrant out of Wichita Falls just days later in connection to Cline’s death. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Trumbull also had an outstanding fugitive warrant out of Wichita Falls and was re-booked into the CCDC on that warrant March 2.

This is a developing story.

