Twitter users see accounts suspended after tweeting the word ‘Memphis’

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(ABC4) – If you tweeted about Memphis this weekend, you might have had your account suspended.

In a Sunday evening post, Twitter Support said, “A number of accounts that Tweeted the word ‘Memphis’ were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened.”

A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021

Many Twitter users reported experiencing blocked accounts on Sunday. Twitter reported it was able to trace the reason to those accounts tweeting about the Tennesee city, the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, and Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay.

Olympique Lyonnais, a French professional football club, posted about the bug, asking, “Hey, Twitter – can we talk about him yet?” and included a photo of player Memphis Depay.

One Twitter user said the bug occurred around the same time as an anti-pipeline rally in Memphis, Tennesee. There is no word yet on what actually caused the bug.