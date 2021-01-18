Twitter suspends US congresswoman, who wants Biden impeached, over election fraud claims

(AP) – Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.

Greene confirmed the ban in a statement Sunday.

She condemned big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.

Greene has posted incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

On Sunday, she posted tweets condemning Georgia election officials and expressing support for debunked theories claiming there was widespread fraud during the presidential election.

The action comes as Twitter attempts to rein in harmful activity following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Shortly after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, Rep. Greene announced on Twitter that she plans to file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden for abuse of power.

Saying she’s “tired of Republicans who lay down and allow this country to be ravaged,” Greene, a presidential ally aligned with a pro-Trump conspiracy group, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to file the articles of impeachment on the first full day of Biden’s presidency.

“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable,” she said. “We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.”

Just days after the deadly riot in the Capitol, Twitter permanently suspended numerous accounts connected to President Donald Trump.