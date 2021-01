Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in March 2020. Twitter has permanently banned Lindell’s Twitter account after he continually perpetuated the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.

It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has begun.

PHOTOS: Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in March 2020. Twitter has permanently banned Lindell’s Twitter account after he continually perpetuated the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Mike Lindell (L), founder of My Pillow, during a Made in America event with US manufacturers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BEMIDJI, MN – SEPTEMBER 18: Mike Lindell (L), founder of My Pillow Inc., points to the crowd during a rally for President Donald Trump at the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18, 2020 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Trump and challenger, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, are both campaigning in Minnesota today. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have said that they would stop carrying My Pillow’s products, Lindell previously said.

Lindell is also facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that their voting machines played a role in alleged election fraud. He had also urged Trump to declare martial law in Minnesota to obtain its ballots and overturn the election.

Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Twitter has banned over 70,000 accounts for sharing misinformation. Trump, who had urged on the mob, has also had his account permanently suspended.