TSA finds knives sewn into Darth Vader teddy bear at Philadelphia airport

(WSYR) – A New York woman is facing a possible penalty after officers with the Transportation Security Administration found a pair of knives sewn into a stuffed animal her 9-year-old son was traveling with, the TSA said.

TSA found the knives Monday during a security screening at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The weapons were found in a Darth Vader teddy bear — described by the TSA as “a black bear in a space-age technology suit and cape” — after the plush toy went through an X-ray machine. TSA said its officers noticed the bear had been re-stitched on its back. After removing the stitches, the knives were found in its stuffing.

“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”

TSA did not reveal the identity of the woman nor the reason for the hidden knives, but did say the woman told them the bear was a comfort toy for her son. She will likely face a federal penalty for trying to sneak the knives through security.