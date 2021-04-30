TSA extends face mask requirement until Sept. 13

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. The number of people flying in the United States has eclipsed the year-ago level for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed from 2019. The Transportation Security Administration said 1.34 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, March 14 topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened on the comparable Sunday a year ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After mounting pressure from airlines, the government is extending its mask mandate another four months until Sept. 13. It was due to expire on May 11.

The mandate was enacted to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Transportation Security Administration announced the extension Friday afternoon and said it will impact “individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems.”

“Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator.

The CDC recently announced that fully vaccinated travelers with an FDA-authorized vaccine could travel safely within the U.S. but should follow CDC guidelines which still require people to wear a face mask.

There are exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old or those with certain disabilities. People who violate the face mask policy can face a fine which starts at $250 and rises to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

You can check this link for the latest TSA information on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.