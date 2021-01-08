Trump tweets, ‘I will not be going to the Inauguration’

(ABC4) – President Donald Trump, after admitting defeat by President-elect Joe Biden, says he “will not be going to the Inauguration.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

This comes as reports surfaced Thursday saying Vice President Mike Pence will attend Biden’s inauguration.

On Thursday, Pres. Trump acknowledged, for the first time, his defeat, adding there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th.”

On Friday, Pres. Trump also tweeted that “the 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me…will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future.”

He continues, saying, “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Wednesday’s riot left five people dead, including U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the police said.

During the melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Sicknick had returned to his division office after the incident and collapsed, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died on Thursday.