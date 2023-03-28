Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump said he feels “like Elvis” after his song with a group of men convicted for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol hit the top of music charts.

“It’s Donald Trump and the J Six prisoners,” Trump said in a new interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“On iTunes and on Amazon and on Billboard, which is the big deal, No. 1. Donald Trump,” he said. “So now I feel like Elvis.”

The single “Justice for All” — a rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by prisoners as Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance — hit number one on Billboard’s digital song sales chart.

It also hit the top of the iTunes sales chart. The proceeds benefit those incarcerated in connection with Jan. 6.

“It was No. 1. And you know what that is? That’s a tribute to the fact that people feel that J Six people have been very unfairly treated,” Trump said.

The former president opened his first official 2024 campaign rally by playing the song and reportedly showing footage of the insurrection.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday called it “insane” for Trump to continue focusing on Jan. 6.