(The Hill) — Former President Trump suggested in an upcoming interview that he is “all for” competency tests, as concerns grow over age ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

When asked by “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker what Trump makes of the age issue and if there should be a cap — the former president said “No.”

“But there should be a competency… I’m all for the test,” he continued, adding that he has already taken a test and “I aced it. I get everything right.”

“Im all for testing. I frankly think testing would be a good thing,” he told Welker in a “Meet the Press” interview set to air on Sunday. “A lot of people say it’s not constitutional to do it. But I would be for testing, to test to make sure everyone’s just fine. But a lot of people say that can’t happen because of Constitution.”

The age of a president has become a growing concern for Americans as Trump, 77 — who is leading for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election — could potentially face a rematch in 2024 with President Biden, who is 80.

Recent polling from Quinnipiac University shows that six in 10 Americans think there should be an age cap for presidential candidates.

Trump said there shouldn’t be an age limit to running for president. He added that he doesn’t think he, or Biden, are too old for the White House.

“I’m not anywhere very near 80, by the way. And Biden’s not too old,” Trump said. “I don’t think Biden’s too old. But I think he’s incompetent, and that’s a bigger problem.”

Trump has poked at Biden’s competency several times recently. He posted on Truth Social earlier this summer that many people in their 80s and 90s are “as sharp as ever,” but that Biden wasn’t one of them.

Other 2024 candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have disagreed. DeSantis said earlier this week that the presidency is “not a job for someone in their 80s,” speaking about both Biden and Trump.

Trump said said he’s not worried about turning 80 if he were to be reelected.

“My father lived much longer than that. My mother lived much longer than that” he said. “So genetically, that’s a good thing.”

When asked what he has to say to people who think it’s time for a new generation of leaders, Trump said it’s always time for a new generation but “some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s.”