Trump reaffirms commitment to ending violence against nation’s indigenous peoples

PHOENIX, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump signed a proclamation reaffirming his administration’s commitment to ending violence against the nation’s indigenous peoples.

The proclamation states, “The American Indian and Alaska Native people have endured generations of injustice. They experience domestic violence, homicide, sexual assault, and abuse far more frequently than other groups. These horrific acts, committed predominantly against women and girls, are egregious and unconscionable. During Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ending the disturbing violence against these Americans and to honoring those who lives have been shattered and lost.”

Trump traveled to Arizona Tuesday and joined Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Second Lady Dottie Lizer, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis, in a roundtable discussion that focused on the impact of coronavirus and other issues facing the Native American community.

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on supporting Native Americans, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“On behalf of the Navajo people, we commend President Trump and his administration for recognizing the traumatic epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives along with tribal communities throughout the country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a need for great awareness to protect our sacred and precious relatives, and to honor survivors and victims who are impacted,” said Lizer.

The proclamation declares May 5, 2020 as Missing and Murdered American Indian and Alaska Natives Awareness Day, and calls upon all federal, state, tribal, and local governments to increase awareness of the crisis through appropriate programs and activities.