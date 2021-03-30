Trump, banned from social media, launches website

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – After being banned from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, former President Donald Trump has made his return to the virtual world.

In late March, reports surfaced that Trump was planning to launch his own social media platform that would “completely redefine the game.”

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump have now launched a website for their personal offices – 45office.com.

According to the website, “The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.”

The website continues, saying Trump’s office strives “to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life.”

Under the ‘About’ section of the website, users will find extensive biographies of both the former president and first lady. This includes an account of Trump’s record in office, including on “trade, taxes, energy, regulation, immigration, and healthcare.”

The website also encourages people to contact both the former president and first lady, saying they “enjoy hearing from the American people.”

Earlier this year, in the hours following the Capitol riot, Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours after a series of disputed tweets he posted. Facebook also blocked Trump’s account for 24 hours, saying the decision came after assessing two policy violations against Trump’s page.

The next day Facebook blocked Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts “indefinitely” while Twitter permanently suspended his account later in the week.

In the week after the Capitol riot, Google moved to suspend Trump’s YouTube account for a minimum of seven days after it deemed his videos violated its policies.

Even the far right-friendly Parler received backlash after the riot – Google and Apple removed the app from its app stores and Amazon took it off its web hosting service.

Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms have been scrutinized recently for their decisions to block or suspend numerous accounts in the weeks since the Jan. 6 violence.