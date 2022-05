TORONTO (ABC4) – The moment of the night on Tuesday – a Toronto Blue Jays fan gave a home run ball hit by Aaron Judge to a young Yankees fan in the stands.

Judge hit a towering home run for the Yankees, and a Toronto fan picked up the ball.

He gave it to the young Yankees fan, who was wearing an Aaron Judge jersey, and he just can’t believe it.

The young fan gives the man a huge hug, in a moment he will likely remember for the rest of his life.