TAMPA, Fla. (ABC4) – As of March 13 at 5:13 p.m. football legend, Tom Brady took to Twitter to announce his decision to come back for his twenty-third season in Tampa.

The news comes following Brady’s decision to retire which was reported by the NFL in a Tweet on Jan. 29 of this year.

Brady noted a desire to spend more time with his family as one of the reasons for his retirement.

However, the athlete has had a change of heart since then.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote. “That time will come. But it is not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.”

The star quarterback closed out his Tweet, adding, “I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LGF”