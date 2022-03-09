(ABC4) – Tom Brady’s historic final NFL touchdown-pass football and the “Holy Grail” of Brady cards will headline the Lelands 2022 Winter Classic Auction. Lelands sold Brady’s first touchdown pass football last June for a whopping $428k.

The auction will also feature Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig signed Goudey cards, a Super Bowl I Ring, and a Wilt Chamberlain 100 point game ticket stub.

Brady is widely considered one of the greatest players in the NFL’s history, winning an unprecedented seven Super Bowls, earning 15 Pro Bowls, and setting numerous records including most career touchdown passes, passing yards, completions, and wins during his 22-year career.

His last touchdown pass was received by Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in a loss to the Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game on January 23.

Evans tossed the ball into the crowd after the reception, not knowing at the time that it would be Brady’s final touchdown pass.

The consigner is a 55-year-old fan from Central Florida who caught the ball, and has asked to remain anonymous.

Antonio Brown’s undershirt, which he threw into the stands at MetLife Stadium during his infamous “meltdown” in the January 2 game against the Jets, will also be featured in the auction.

The auction is open for bidding and runs through March 12.

For more information about the Lelands 2022 Winter Classic Auction, click here.