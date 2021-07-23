‘Together, we are all…’: Cleveland MLB team announces new name

Daniel Clemens looks into the empty ballpark at Progressive Field, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Cleveland. Clemens, a season ticket holder, had tickets for the opening day baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers. The game was postponed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (ABC4) – After 105 years, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team is taking on a new name.

In late 2020, reports surfaced saying the team would drop the controversial name. For years, Native American groups and others have protested Cleveland’s team name, as well as other imagery, the Associated Press reports.

The team faced backlash after removing Chief Wahoo in 2019, including comments from then-President Donald Trump.

Pressured mounted for Cleveland to change throughout 2020, as other brands were controversial names – like Washington’s NFL team – revised their names.

On Friday, after months of waiting, Cleveland has announced their new name.

In a video posted to Twitter featuring Tom Hanks and The Black Keys, the team highlights the history of the city.

“We hold tight to our roots, and set our sights on tomorrow,” Hanks narrates. He goes on to discuss the iconic moments of the team, saying, “now it’s time to unite as one family, one community, to build the next era for this team, and this city, to keep watch and guard what makes this game the greatest.”

Hanks continues, unveiling the new name – the Guardians. The video also shows what appears to be the new logo – to Gs with gladiator wings with a baseball between them. Cleveland will also keep its color scheme of red and blue.

You can watch the full video announcement here: