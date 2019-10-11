(CNN Newsource) — Today is National Coming Out Day!

Many people choose this day to come out to family and friends as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

It’s a day for people to also share their coming out stories to help others through the process.

The Human Rights Campaign says National Coming Out Day was first observed in 1988.

“Thirty-one years ago, on the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, we first observed National Coming Out Day as a reminder that one of our most basic tools is the power of coming out. One out of every two Americans has someone close to them who is gay or lesbian. For transgender people, that number is only one in 10,” the Human Rights Campaign said on its website.

About half of all Americans have someone close to them who is gay or lesbian.

In honor of National Coming Out Day, here are a few standout coming out moments in pop culture from the last year.

What others are reading: