Today is Flag Day

(WYTV) – We adopted the stars and stripes as our national flag today, on June 14, 1777.

It’s a national holiday, but only Pennsylvania recognizes it as a legal state holiday.

In the beginning, we started adding stars and stripes as we added states. We had 15 red-and-white stripes at one time when Vermont and Kentucky entered the union as states 14 and 15.

That would have made the flag very huge, so we dropped back to 13 permanent stripes and the number of stars for the number of states. It’s been that way since 1818.

When Alaska and Hawaii became states 49 and 50, a 17-year-old high school student from Lancaster, Ohio, Bobby Heft, created the design we use today as a class project.

The government chose his design. Robert got a B- on his project.

The 50-star flag is the first one to have lasted 50 years.

Compare that to the early 1800s — the flag went through 17 different versions in 50 years.

Of the six flags planted on the moon, five of them are still standing. The first one that Neil Armstrong planted, fell over.

This is also President Donald Trump’s birthday — June 14, 1946.