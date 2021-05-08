Times Square on lockdown after shooting, woman and child injured

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan – Times square is currently under lockdown after a woman and a child were shot Saturday evening, police say.

The victims were shot at about 4:55 p.m., at West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, authorities say. Police share that both were shot in the torso.

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021

The 7th Avenue area between 43rd and 45th street remains closed until further notice.

The FDNY state that three civilians were taken to local hospitals, where officials confirm both have been shot. Police confirm that the child involved in the shooting is a toddler.

According to investigators on scene, no arrests have been made, and the shooter is currently being sought out.

Due to a police investigation avoid 44 Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Expect a police presence in Times Square and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/6G3zjXZ00e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 8, 2021

