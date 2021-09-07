‘Tiger King’ zookeeper found dead: Reports

NEW YORK CITY (ABC4) – One of the zookeepers made famous in the hit Netflix series “Tiger King” has reportedly died.

A report from TMZ says law enforcement have confirmed Erik Cowie was found in a bedroom of a New York City residence. TMZ reports sources say there is nothing suspicious about his death.

Cowie, 53, appeared in multiple episodes of “Tiger King” and was viewed as the head keeper at Joe Exotic’s park.

TMZ reports Cowie testified against Joe Exotic, saying the man had ordered some of the zoo’s animals to be shot and killed. The outlet says Cowie was arrested for a DUI in Oklahoma after a car accident earlier this year.