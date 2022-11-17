UTAH (ABC4) – The planned public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert series has been canceled by Ticketmaster, leading to many Swifties being distraught on social media.

In a tweet published by an account believed to be Ticketmaster’s, the ticket retailer cited the cancellation to “extraordinary high demand on ticketing systems” and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.

One user on Twitter expressed their disdain by saying “You’re the problem. It’s you.” A riff on lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, “Anti-Hero.”

The retailer has been experiencing issues since pre-sales for Swift’s concert tickets went on sale. On Tuesday, Ticketmaster updated fans that “millions showed up” to buy tickets for the concert’s presale – numbers that Ticketmaster said was “historically unprecedented.”

As tickets went up for presale, many fans experienced an error – “503 Service Unavailable” – when using their presale codes that should have allowed them early access to tickets.

According to Ticketmaster, over 3.5 million people pre-registered for Swift’s Verified Fan, which it says is the largest registration in history. Ticketmaster explained that historically, around 40% of invited fans actually show up to buy on average three tickets. Ticketmaster said it worked with Swift’s team, adding additional shows to meet demand and it invited 1.5 million to purchase tickets and put the remaining 2 million on a waiting list.

Historically, the Verified Codes has worked for Ticketmaster, however the ticket seller website was overwhelmed by fans swarming the site. In a lengthy explainer posted by Ticketmaster, the site had 3.5 billion requests, ranging from bot attacks to fans with or without invite codes to the presale.

Despite reported issues with the website, Ticketmaster still sold over 2 million tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to Ticketmaster, every buyer was a verified fan. Even so, many Taylor Swift fans were left empty handed, which Ticketmaster implied was inevitable given the demand.

“Based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing),” Ticketmaster said in its explainer. “That’s a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years.”

Ticketmaster said that while it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets, it knows it can do more to improve the experience for fans wanting high-demand shows.