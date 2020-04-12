WATCH THE FLYOVER:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.
Be sure to share the pictures or video you get to 8 News Now! Email: pix@8newsnow.com
On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.
Related: PHOTOS: USAF Thunderbirds fly over hospitals across the Vegas valley
Below is a look at the flight path:
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
- Identified: 19-year-old killed after high speed crash splits car and power pole on Redwood Road
- Troopers identify 25-year-old man killed after driving 100 mph and crashing Aston Martin
- Thunderbirds fly over valley to thank healthcare workers and first responders
- PHOTOS: USAF Thunderbirds fly over hospitals across the Vegas valley
- Man charged after hiding camera’s in heat vents of woman’s home