PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three U.S. Postal Services workers from Pennsylvania are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail and gift cards, according to the Department of Justice.

Adam Galagher, 38, of Rochester, and Christina Ankney, 39, of Braddock, are both accused of stealing mail while on the job, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania. Additionally, India Schatzman, 47, of McKees Rocks, is accused of stealing a gift card from the mail.

All three postal workers have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

In the indictments, Gallagher is accused of stealing mail on Oct. 19, 2022, while Ankney is accused of stealing mail on May 19, 2022. Schatzman is accused of stealing a gift card from the mail on Dec. 30, 2022.

If they are found guilty, they could each face up to five years in prison and be fined up to $250,000. A supervised release term could also be issued for up to three years.

The United States Postal Inspection Services conducted investigations into these alleged thefts that lead to the three indictments.