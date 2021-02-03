Three Idaho National Guard pilots killed in helicopter crash

LUCKY PEAK, Idaho (ABC4) – Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard were killed after their helicopter crashed near Boise.

The Idaho National Guard says the personnel – all pilots – were aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and participating in a routine training flight.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Guard says the helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak, near Boise.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” says Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m., according to Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer.

Once the Emergency Transmitter Locator device aboard the helicopter was activated shortly after 8 p.m., Col. Burt’s team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews found the aircraft and personnel.

The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation is now underway.

The names of those killed are being withheld at this time.

A Wisconsin National Guardsman was recently killed in a plane crash during a “routine training mission.”