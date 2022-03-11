(ABC4) – American Honda has recalled several thousand recreational off-highway vehicles due to a crash an injury hazard.

The recall was announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. (CPSC).

About 32,00 units were recalled due to the vehicle’s intake funnel band screw loosening and entering the engine through the intake funnel and causing sudden engine failure.

If this happens, this could result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury to CPSC states.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and make an appointment with an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.