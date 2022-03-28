UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board including food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make dining out a little less taxing on your wallet.

Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99.

The company says the promotion, “is designed to alleviate guests who are dealing with the effects of the rising inflation and offer them great food for more value.”

The endless breakfasts are available at restaurants nationwide starting today through June 21. The offer is currently available for dine-in only.

Diners can enjoy endless buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs and hash browns for the bargain price tag. Guests can also add unlimited servings of bacon or sausage to their meal for an additional price.

“As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon.

Officials say in select states, the promotional breakfast may be priced at $8.99 in accordance with local markets.

