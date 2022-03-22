LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4) – As gas prices continue soaring across the nation, drivers everywhere are feeling the harsh effects of prices at the pump.

As prices per gallon continue breaking records, one city has topped the charts on record gas prices on Tuesday.

Los Angeles, Calif. is now home to the most expensive gas prices in the nation at $6 per gallon on average.

GasBuddy reports the national average gas price in the U.S. has slightly declined since its peak of $4.35 per gallon earlier this month.

According to AAA, Utah is hitting slightly above the national average at around $4.35 per gallon on Tuesday compared to the U.S. average of $4.24 per gallon.

Officials say the record-high price is largely caused by the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine, but refinery issues within Southern California along with a rise in seasonal demand has effectively pushed the city’s prices over the top.

“In less than three weeks, the average price of gasoline in Los Angeles has surged by an average of $1 per gallon, blowing past $5 and now reaching $6 per gallon on refinery issues and Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While I’m hopeful we won’t go much beyond this, there’s not much light at the end of the tunnel for now.”

Experts say another local issue could be affected by a worker strike at a Chevron refinery in the San Francisco Bay Area.

More than 500 refinery workers walked off the job over wage contract negotiations. The strike came after workers voted down Chevron’s most recent contract offer and the company refused to return to the bargaining table, according to the United Steelworkers Union.