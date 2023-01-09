TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon.

The analysis found that Four Corners had a lightning density of 474 lightning strikes per square kilometer in 2022. The closest areas to Four Corners in terms of lightning density were Greensburg, Louisiana, and Ariel, Mississippi.

The report named a lightning capital for each U.S. state – but what that means varies significantly by state. For example, while Lime Village saw the highest concentration of lightning strikes in Alaska (3 per square kilometer), it comes nowhere near Mulhall, Oklahoma, where there were 302 strikes per square kilometer in 2022.

See each state’s lightning capital below, according to Vaisala’s report:

State Lightning capital Strikes per square km. Alabama Mobile 225 Alaska NE of Lime Village 3 Arizona Paradise 110 Arkansas Amy 229 California Desert Center 52 Colorado Bethune 58 Connecticut Windsor 38 Delaware Seaford 66 Florida Four Corners 474 Georgia Homeland 316 Hawaii Hana 10 Idaho Clayton 31 Illinois Divernon Township 233 Indiana Mt. Vernon 124 Iowa Arthur 86 Kansas Howard 161 Kentucky Blackford 260 Louisiana Greensburg 387 Maine Shapleigh 16 Maryland East Riverdale 167 Massachusetts Phillipston 22 Michigan Rosebush 113 Minnesota Fort Ripley 115 Mississippi Ariel 376 Missouri Frederickstown 194 Montana Forsyth 100 Nebraska Broken Bow 102 Nevada Searchlight 54 New Hampshire Waterville Valley 20 New Jersey Wayne/Paterson 39 New Mexico Jal 97 New York Seneca Knolls 63 North Carolina Kannapolis 111 North Dakota Oberon 118 Ohio Willow Wood 153 Oklahoma Mulhall 302 Oregon Flora 24 Pennsylvania Quarryville 76 Rhode Island Bristol 18 South Carolina St. George 193 South Dakota Midland 141 Tennessee Camden 147 Texas Wesley Grove 262 Utah Modena 43 Vermont Danby 17 Virginia Patrick Springs 169 Washington Turk 29 West Virginia Mount Olive 133 Wisconsin Farmington 111 Wyoming Newcastle 65

The state of Florida ranks highest for lightning density, with an average of 109.84 lightning strikes per square kilometer last year. The state of Texas ranks highest for the total number of lightning strikes, with 27,696,688 strikes last year.

The report also highlighted the unusually high levels of lightning within the eye of Hurricane Ian. The storm most likely had the highest number of strikes of any Atlantic system. Pacific systems far outpace Atlantic storms in the number of lightning strikes.

Hurricane Ian’s unusually high number of lightning strikes

Lightning within the eyewall of a hurricane is a measure of the storm’s intensity. A threshold for a strong storm is called Enveloped Eyewall Lightning (EEL) and it occurs when the lightning has been throughout the eyewall for more than six hours.

Vaisala studies lightning strikes using the U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) and the Vaisala Global Lightning Dataset (GLD360), which they say detect more than 2 billion “lightning events” every year.